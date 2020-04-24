© Drafting Chain Dial



These days of quarantine, music is acquiring new meanings and meanings due to the situation we are experiencing. An example of this is Heroes, from David Bustamante. In this song, the one from Cantabria sings that “only heroes are born in time of war“, something that we can extrapolate to these moments of health crisis. Our health workers and professionals dedicated to the care, to the transfer and replacement of food or to maintaining security, These days they have become those heroes that Bustamante talks about in the song. So much so, that the National Police Corps has been in charge of making a video in which, with this song as a flag, they interpret Heroes, which has greatly excited the artist himself. “Very proud that the National Police Force used this song to create this video wonder“, expresses the artist in his networks, where he wanted to share the result. In it, you can see professionals from the national security corps doing their job of maintaining order in the streets, but also the part that we don’t know the most and that sometimes we ignore, and it is who are also parents of families.

Heroes lyrics

Your wounds hurt me It is not enough to cry If your life is gone You can go looking for it And cheat fear And the storm cheat See your soul to a sky To start again

Lifting the stones Building together a world the two Only heroes are born in times of war And this is their voice, and this is their voice

I swear to love that when you fall I will invent you Clouds and stairs, bridges over the sea I will find you, you will find me in the dark

I swear my love That the strongest tremor will not overcome us Because to be brave is to truly love I will find you, you will find me in the storm

I swear to love that there are still heroes

I know what it feels like You don’t need to speak Reality doesn’t lie Even though we like to forget I will paint your story You will write the end Dressing yourself in Glory to start again

Lifting the stones Building together a world the two Only heroes are born in times of war And this is their voice, and this is their voice

I swear to love that when you fall I will invent you Clouds and stairs, bridges over the sea I will find you, you will find me in the dark

I swear to love That the strongest tremor will not overcome us Because to be brave is to truly love I will find you, you will find me in the storm

I swear to love that there are still heroes

Among the ashes the earth appears There will always be roots that wait for the sun Only heroes are born in times of war And that’s his voice, and that’s his voice

I swear to love that when you fall I will invent you Clouds and stairs, bridges over the sea I will find you, you will find me in the dark

I swear to love That the strongest tremor will not overcome us Because to be brave is to truly love I will find you, you will find me in the storm

I swear to love that there are still heroes