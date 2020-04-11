As Deadline reports, the new adaptation of one of Clive Baker’s works, ‘The Hellbound Heart’, which the same author already brought to the big screen in 1987 under the title ‘Hellraiser”, its director has found in the figure of David Bruckner, director of all horror films such as’ The Signal ‘(2007),’ V / H / S ‘(2012),’ Southbound ‘(2015) and the most recent’ The Ritual ‘(2017).

The original film tells the story of Frank Cotton, who has in his possession an enigmatic cube endowed with extraordinary powers. According to a series of ancient legends, it is a kind of door to another dimension that can provide unimaginable sensual pleasures. Cotton summons the creatures that inhabit this other reality, but these will only inflict torments and pain until he is finished. Twenty years later, two new tenants move into Frank’s old house: his brother and his wife. The appearance of Frank’s spirit is the beginning of a vorgine of horror in its purest form.

Spyglass Media Group will be the producer of this reimagining of the 1987 horror classic written and directed by Clive Barker. It will finance and develop the project to be produced by Keith Levine alongside David S. Goyer through his label, Phantom Four. For his part, the vice president of development and production for Spyglass, Chris Stone, supervise the project. Goyer himself wrote a first draft of the script to be reviewed by Ben Collins and Luke Piotrowski.