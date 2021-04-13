David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, the restomod you need

Enlarge

ACD April 13, 2021

David Brown Mini Remastered Oselli Edition or, in other words, an enhanced classic Mini that enters the 21st century.

We have already told you about David Brown on occasion. His company, David Brown Automotive, specializes in restore old classic minis and update them to bring them into the 21st century with the latest technology

His latest work has been baptized as Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, a new restomod that they have been developing for the last 2 years.

Mini Remastered Oselli Edition, powered by today’s technology

As the name suggests, the cars have been made with the help of Oselli engine specialists, who are responsible for the mechanical part under the hood and who make this the most powerful restomod that David Brown has ever made “>

3 photos As the name suggests, the cars have been made with the help of Oselli engine specialists, who are responsible for the mechanical part under the hood and who make this the most powerful restomod that David Brown has ever made

Enlarge

The 1,450 cc engine manages to offer 109 hp of power, 40 percent more than the original model and is associated with a five-speed gearbox.

Since it is a creation of David Brown, cars will be built by hand in Silvestone, as usual, and they will come with a lot of luxury and features to keep up with modern models. You can choose between a two- or four-seater configuration.

At the same time, brakes and suspension have been improved in this Mini Remastered Oselli Edition to accommodate the increased power and extra speed of this version. The rims and tires are also larger. “>

3 photos at the same time, brakes and suspension have been improved in this Mini Remastered Oselli Edition to accommodate the increased power and extra speed of this version. The rims and tires are also larger.

Enlarge

“We are very happy to have the first copies of the Mini Remastered, Oselli Edition, almost ready to hit the road, or to the track. Together with our engineering partner, Oselli, we have been committed to ensuring that this performance version of the Mini Remastered is the complete package, so along with the challenges around the pandemic, this model has been in the planning for longer. time than usual, but only to allow us to perfect the final package of city ​​car ready to race“Explains Michelle Gay, Director of Sales and Marketing for David Brown Automotive.

Mini will be an all-electric brand in 2030

As for price and availability … If you are interested in buying one of these beauties, you should know that they are not cheap and that they will not be manufactured in large quantities. David Brown Automotive has announced that only 60 units will be made and that pricing starts at £ 98,000 or about 114,000 euros at the current exchange rate.