We are used to seeing all kinds of guests in ‘The resistance’, but since the news came out a few days ago that he was managing an interview with King Felipe VI, it already seemed like another level. However, its presenter David Broncano had not yet spoken so far, who has spoken about these alleged negotiations in « Modern life », the space of Being.

David Broncano, in ‘The resistance’

In the radio program, the presenter was commenting on various information until he gave way to a « self-referential news »: « That the Royal House wants to do an interview with the little Pope David Broncano. » Having said this, he explained that a medium published this long article in which negotiations were discussed in great detail, but warned that everything was invented. He said that in the news they assured that « the Royal House would be viewed with good eyes, but in turn there are people who doubt because to see if I am going to sink them with some delicate question« added the presenter, to what Quequé said ironically: » Of course, if the Royal House collapses, it will not be because of his father, it will be because of the interview. «

What did he reason about the complexity of the interview putting himself in the shoes of the King’s adviser: « It really is a debate. On the one hand, the other European monarchies have modernized, Even the English woman who is super stale, has her Twitter accounts … Here, nothing. Neither networks nor anything. On the one hand, the interview would be good to see that this is also hearty, but on the other hand, it is a risk for them, who take everything super measured. «

The questions of money and sex

« I would interview him. I would go, » said Broncano convinced that he would like to « interview the Kings, who have not done one in decades. » However, the presenter reiterated that « this is not going to happen, the article has commented this but it is one thing that we are going…« What did I tell him that if it happened, they were going to instrumentalize him, and Broncano agreed that » only with the questions of money and sex already … « .