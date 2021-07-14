David Bowie’s NY apartment sold for $ 16.8 million

After less than a month on the market, David Bowie’s former apartment, located in the SoHo / Nolita neighborhood of midtown Manhattan, has been sold.

The building was built in 1886 and was originally used as a chocolate factory.

In the 1990s it was transformed into a nine-story, 30-unit residential building.

David Bowie, who died in January 2016 at age 69, purchased the property for $ 3.81 million in 1999.

The apartment measures a little over 450 m² of indoor space plus another 100 m² outdoors on 3 terraces.

It has four bedrooms and a great room 17 meters long, plus direct access to the elevator.

It also has a library, a half bath, and an open gourmet kitchen with an island that seats four.

The spacious master bedroom measures almost 100 m² and has a fireplace, walk-in closet and direct access to a private terrace.

Bowie moved to this apartment permanently with his wife Iman in 2002 because it felt like home in the SoHo / Nolita neighborhood.

The property was inherited to Iman as part of her estate valued at $ 100 million.