David Bisbal, Rosario Flores, Vanesa Martín and Melendi return as ‘coaches’ of the new edition of ‘La Voz Kids’

The singers David Bisbal, Rosario Flores, Vanesa Martín and Melendi They will once again be part of the team of coaches of the television contest La Voz Kids, which celebrates its sixth edition, the second on Antena 3.

The Atresmedia group chain has reported this Thursday that Eva González will be in charge of the program again of child talents, while Juanra Bonet will be backstage to speak to young talents before going on stage.

Produced by Atresmedia TV in collaboration with Boomerang TV, La Voz Kids is one of the largest music formats worldwide And it has been on the air for six years (with this one), with four editions on Telecinco and two on Antena 3.

Rosario Flores has been present in all editions of the program while Bisbal was only absent in the fourth edition. Melendi has been in the contest for three years and Vanesa Martín has been a coach for two and one more as a consultant.

In the last edition, broadcast in 2019, Antena 3 registered an average of 17.3% screen share with this program in which children show their skills to proclaim themselves the best children’s voice in Spain.