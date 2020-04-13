Many are taking advantage of this stage ofconfinementto entertain yourself with a hobby or just rest. Others, however, have chosen to launch new makeovers to maintain their good looks despite spending weeks at home.

It is the case ofDavid Bisbal,that this Easter Sunday has revolutionized social networks with a haircut made by his wife, actress and modelRosanna Zanetti.

The singer has posted a video on his profileInstagramin which he has shown the result of this new haircut and was most satisfied. In fact, the ex-triumphant has felt so comfortable with this new look that he has dared to joke by parodying an advertising spot of the supposed hairdresser from which he has just come out.

The truth is that Bisbal is currently experiencing one of the most interesting moments of his life. Last week he released the song ‘If you want it‘with the singerAitana. This theme has become a hit in a matter of days and his video clip has already surpassed nine million views on YouYube.

.