Spanish singer David Bisbal and his wife, the Venezuelan model, Rosanna Zanetti, will be parents for the second time at the end of the year.

The creature will be the third child for the artist, whose eldest daughter is the result of his relationship with his ex-partner, Elena Tablada.

The singer published a photograph in which he poses in the garden of his house with his son Matteo in his arms, in addition to his wife, who sports her pregnancy belly in a summer dress, and her eldest daughter, Ella, nine years old.

“I am in love with my family and we are very happy that it continues to grow. Four months ago we received the best news, baby on the way! Soon there will be five of us,” Bisbal wrote on his Instagram account.

Rosanna looks resplendent and already with a light belly that the singer’s daughter takes in her hands, and the congratulations were immediate.

The announcement was made precisely when Mother’s Day was celebrated, as the singer’s wife points out in her Instagram account with the hands of the whole family on her belly.

The couple married in a romantic and simple wedding two years ago. “Not even in dreams would we have imagined a more perfect wedding: romantic, emotional, discreet and in the most absolute intimacy. We are very happy and very excited and we want to share it with you,” Bisbal said at the time.

During the pandemic, the singer has not been inactive and home starred in the video for the song “If she loves you”, along with the Spanish singer Aitana.

“Actually the real confinement is that of those who are in hospitals, sick with the coronavirus and have to be alone lying on a sofa, because there are not even enough beds for them,” Bisbal said in these weeks, in which he has He pointed out that he has done a lot of sports and has taken advantage of being with his children.

.