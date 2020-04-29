A year has passed since the couple formed by David Bisbal and Rosanna Zanetti welcomed her little Matteo, the first offspring of his idyllic marriage and the second of the Almerian interpreter. To celebrate such a special occasion, the two lovers quickly launched into social networks to praise their little one and underscore the endless joys that he has continued to offer them since then.

And although at the moment the two lovers have enough with the upbringing of their little one, their respective professional projects and the additional challenges that the confinement situation in which they find themselves has brought, the truth is that the actress and model has not doubted to spend a few minutes fantasizing about a future, perhaps not too far away, with several more children in their offspring.

“It may come another or others … What God wants, time will tell”, The Venezuelan star has confessed during the intense questionnaire to which he has been submitted by his Instagram followers, in which he has also revealed the story behind the choice of his son’s name. “Matteo means ‘gift from God.’ After going through a great scare and moments of uncertainty during the pregnancy, we liked the meaning of the name ”, has added.

Likewise, the beautiful designer has insisted that her domestic dynamics together with the music star develops in terms of absolute equality, as it could not be otherwise in the 21st century and at a time when the emancipation of women should be widespread.

“You don’t have to see it or pose it as a‘ help ‘”, he explained when asked by a netizen who still seems to assume that the upbringing of a child corresponds mainly to his mother. “But as joint responsibilities of both parents. He was the one who gave her the first bath and changed her first diaper ”, he has asserted to, shortly after, influence the idea that a happy marriage should be balanced. “In a healthy and mature relationship, ‘dominating’ should not exist or be allowed. It is not a competition to try to prevail. We’re a team!”, has sentenced.

