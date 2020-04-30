R. Ventureira

Updated: 04/30/2020 00: 08h

save

The video calls to which the entertainment programs are having to resort are allowing the audience to know a portion – we suppose that it is tiny – of the houses of the famous and also some other curious detail about their pets. Thus, in the third “anthill” of the week we learn that there are two Spanish singers whose house looks like Jumanji, that movie in which the jungle and its beasts got into an American mansion.

After throwing a couple of taunts at Pedro Sánchez, Paul Motorcycles He spoke with two of the most international Spanish artists. This “our most international artist” is a label that for many years was associated with Julio Iglesias. It is now more diversified, and in addition to recent phenomena such as Rosalia, it can be perfectly applied to the two guests yesterday in “El Hormiguero”, David Bisbal and Ainhoa ​​Arteta.

💬 @davidbisbal: “A very big hug to all the people who need the street to be able to get ahead” # QuédateEnCasaEH23pic.twitter.com / GlW9K09zpK – El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) April 29, 2020

Bisbal He took the opportunity to promote the video he has recorded with Aitana, who will be an advisor to the Almerian in the next edition of “The voice Kids”, which was filmed when the pandemic broke into our lives. The video clip was scheduled to be recorded in Medellin, but COVID-19 everything stopped. So it had to be a home production. Without access to the usual production surrounding such a recording, the famous curls of Bisbal they were left in the hands of his wife. «I asked him:« Have you ever cut your hair ». And he said “no”. But since I love her … ». The thing is that while she was shaving it on one side, David I helped him by cutting on the other. In view of the result, the thing did not go wrong. In addition to the hair, Rosana Zanetti she was also in charge of making up and recording her husband. “Rosanilla is a machine,” he praised.

Bisbal, during his talk with Motos – Antena 3

But, for hair, the ones that have Nala, the beautiful chow chow of which Bisbal often brags on Instagram. She is not alone: ​​”We have five dogs,” revealed the man from Almería during the interview.

It seemed hard to beat the five dogs, but then stepped in. Ainhoa ​​Arteta And he did. “My house is” Jumanji “total,” he admitted. He lives with seven dogs, five cats, a parrot and a cockatoo. “My daughter and I went out to buy skirts and came back with two parrots,” she recalled amused.

“I don’t want to get into more controversy this week, but aren’t parrots unbearable?” Motorcycles. They are not for ArtetaAnd that his that are quite talkative: “I do not know if they imitate me, but do not keep quiet,” said the soprano.

. @ Ainhoarteta tells us how he sees the future # QuédateEnCasaEH23pic.twitter.com / ddyLS2sIAx – El Hormiguero (@El_Hormiguero) April 29, 2020

Themes .