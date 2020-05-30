On the occasion of the launch of his book The art of David Benzal, we interviewed the concept artist in Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom or Love Death and Robots among some of his most outstanding projects

Cinemascomics interviews David Benzal on the occasion of the launch of his book The Art of David benzal, a work that includes some of his most recent works. Benzal, is an illustrator and conceptual artist who began his career working in one of the most important illustration studios in Barcelona, ​​working for brands such as LG, Audi, Volkswagen, Mercedes, BMW, and who has recently worked for the film, television and video game industry highlighting its participation in the series Game of Thrones, Love death and robots, the video game Ghost Recon or the film directed by JA Bayona, Jurassic World Fallen Kingdom.

The book The art of David Benzal published by Ominiky editions contains a sample of his works, as well as some incredible fan arts from films such as Alien, Coup in Little China or Wonder Woman among others, we show you a sample of some of his works at continuation:

The art of David Benzal

URL: Amazon

Author : David Benzal

ISBN: 978-8494954344

Number of pages : 104

Description: Born in Barcelona in 1974, David Benzal is one of the first Spanish concept artists, highlighting his career as a character and environment designer and illustrator for video games and film productions in Hollywood.

