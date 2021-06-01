David Benavidez gives his prediction on Canelo and Caleb Plant fight

In the absence of making official the fight between the Mexican, Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez, and the American, Caleb Plant, some boxers are already beginning to give their predictions of the fight, such is the case of the former 168-pound monarch, David Benavidez.

In an interview for the channel Youtube, Fighthype, David Benavidez talked about the fight of Canelo Y Plant, He even gave his forecast of the meeting.

Caleb Plant he’s a queer. I’m not interested in what he saw or think he saw in the fight with Saunders. Canelo is going to knock him out. And if he doesn’t do it, I’ll do it. “

Likewise, David Benavidez, He mentioned the date he might face Canelo, by one of his scepters.

“My job is to fight whoever they put in front of me and not ask questions. If I can face Canelo next year, I will definitely be ready ”.

