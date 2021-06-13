David Beckham’s new business

The rise of electric cars means that everything related to them is of great interest for investments. In the case of David beckham, through your signature DB Ventures, has bet on the Restomod acquiring the 10 percent from Lunaz Design for a purchase price that has not transpired.

Restomods are classic cars converted to electric. It is a very prosperous business as it allows collectors to make use of Aston martin, Rolls-Royce, Range rover, Bentley or Jaguar old and, therefore, do not comply with the emission directives and have limited or restricted circulation. As a good Briton, and as one of the greatest exponents of good taste, it is not surprising that David Beckham has been drawn to the Restomods.

The English company in which the former Real Madrid footballer has invested is based in Silverstone. “Lunaz represents the best of British ingenuity in both technology and design. What has brought me to the company is its work of restoring some of the most beautiful classic cars through electrification. David Lorenz and his team of world-class engineers are building something very special and I am excited to be part of their growth ”, he declared David beckham.

The high price of Restomods

David lorenz, a former London club manager and classic car fan, got his start in the Restomod business in November 2018, date on which he founded Lunaz Design. The company of which he is founder and owner is fundamentally dedicated to replacing the combustion engine system with a completely electric one, and then returning the car to its original condition. For the restoration of these specimens noble materials such as the originals are used. Reengineering is also applied to update some elements such as brakes or suspensions. Therefore, the price of a Restomod it is elevated.

Fernando Alonso and the Restomods

A first-generation Land Rover could cost close to 300,000 euros while a Rolls-Royce Phantom V wouldn’t go down from 600,000. For now Lunaz Design It has already carried out a spectacular reconversion of this latest model, of which it hopes to be able to market several units after the arrival of David Beckham to the company.

Behind the engines of these cars is the ingenuity of John hilton, who was the technical director of the Renault team when Fernando Alonso was proclaimed Formula 1 world champion in 2005 and 2006. He had previously achieved a world record for helicopter speed for one of its engines when he worked for the aeronautical division of Rolls -Royce.

From Restomods to garbage trucks

Another of Lunaz Design’s ambitious projects that has led to the entry of David beckham Or the barclay family (owner of the Daily Telegraph) to the company is that it intends to extend its electrification strategy to heavy vehicles, starting with garbage trucks. “A city council can save more than 43% of the cost of its fleet by electrifying the existing one compared to what it would cost to replace it with entirely new electric vehicles”, They affirm from Lunaz Design. For now, the company has distributed images of a Mercedes Econic 2630 garbage truck and one of its Rolls-Royces on the circuit. This snapshot includes David Lorenz, David Beckham and John Hilton.

David Beckham’s business

Before your bet on the Restomod, David beckham He was known for being the owner of Inter Miami. He is also a co-owner of Guild Esports, an esports team that competes in games like Fifa or Valorant. Among the most curious investments of David Beckham stands out his commitment to Cellular Goods, a company that synthesizes cannabis for use in cosmetic skincare and athletic recovery products.