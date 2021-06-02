David Beckham’s Inter Miami still doesn’t work

06/02/2021 at 12:32 PM CEST

Daniel Guillen

Inter Miami continues to cast more shadows than lights at the start of the season. After a tough MLS debut last season, the Americans still do not find their way and the four defeats in the first eight days certify it.. Neville, who came to replace Diego Alonso, has not found the key of the team.

The team owned by David Beckham was beaten (0-3) against DC United and has set off alarms. The fans, who have returned to the stands of the DRV PNK Stadium, have shown their absolute rejection of the coach and the team. 32 official matches since its foundation, the team he has only achieved nine victories.

Former English midfielder acquired a franchise at the end of his sporting career in exchange for 25 million dollars and in his rookie season he could not go beyond the tenth position in the rankings. The British, who this course has incorporated Higuaín and Matuidi, would already be working for keep improving the team and one of the main names is Marcelo.

Good performance from Gonzalo Higuaín and Matuidi

Inter Miami’s bad start to the season contrasts with Gonzalo Higuaín’s: the Argentine forward has four goals and one assist in the first seven games. The former Juventus split from the Turin team in September 2020 and has started a last adventure in the MLS with 33 years.

Another of the important players of the team is Blaise Matuidi, who also dissociated himself from Juventus last season and has been a starter in the first eight days of the competition. His arrival was wrapped in certain irregularities that have cost the club a sanction of 1.5 million dollars and the dismissal of the already former sports director of the club, Paul McDonough.