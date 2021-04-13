David Beckham to star in his own series on Disney +

The Walt Disney Company EMEA announced today that footballer David Beckham will star in a new series for Disney +, “Save our quad”, in which he will return to the football fields of East London where he played as a child.

In those same fields, Beckham he will mentor a young grassroots soccer team struggling to survive in the league. Beckham and his team will take these players, their coach and their community to live “a transformative adventure that will change their lives forever,” according to a statement released today.

Also read: Yanet García deludes her fans with “spicy” advancement of adult content

The football icon has been delighted to be able to “shed light” on the type of football he played at the beginning of his football career. “I have been very fortunate because my playing career has been long and full of successes, and now I have the wonderful opportunity to give back to those communities all that they have given me by becoming their mentor,” he said.

“Developing and protecting the talent of the youngest is very important in football,” he added in statements collected by Disney +.

The series will consist of six 35-minute episodes and is a UK production within the company’s commitment to sourcing, developing and producing original titles locally, with the ambition to create 50 productions in Europe by 2024.

Also read: Christian Martinoli tells the story of the game that changed his life on TV Azteca

With more than a hundred titles announced at the event ‘Investor Day ‘, Disney+ plans to release approximately ten Star Wars series and ten Marvel series, as well as fifteen Disney live action, Disney Animation and Pixar series in the coming years.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content