The esports scene has received support from various stars from different sectors and it was recently announced that David Beckham has fully entered this world with a new organization in the United Kingdom, which will seek to train the professionals who will compete soon.

Legendary English footballer David Beckham, who is an important part of Manchester United’s history and had a not-so-brilliant breakthrough at Real Madrid, has recently dedicated himself to investing in the sport, as he did in the United States MLS. United by founding Inter Miami FC. Well, the next step in Beckham’s stage as an investor is esports joining forces with Blue Star Capital to found Guild Esports.

According to the information, Guild Esports will have an organization based on a training model, so it will have training divisions for new talents and once they have the adequate preparation they will be able to make the leap to the professional world in competitive scenes. Rocket League, FIFA and Fortnite: Battle Royale.

In addition to Beckham’s participation, Guild Esports is attended by Carleton Curtis, who was the creator of the creation of the Overwatch League and the Call of Duty League.

