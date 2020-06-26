A new business breaks through for David Beckham. The former Real Madrid and Manchester United player, among others, and current owner of Inter Miami in the MLS, has invested a total of € 27.6 million to become a co-owner of a new eSports club, the Guild eSports.

The investment, which was made through the DB Ventures fund, owned by Beckham and his wife Victoria, It has the objective of exceeding 100 million euros in market valuation in the coming years. Based in London, the club will compete in several video games: “Guild intends to develop in various sports disciplines throughout the 20/21 season, with its first team debuting in the fall of 2020, hoping to compete in the most popular titles. including Rocket League, FIFA and Fortnite, « reads the official statement.

In this way, David Beckham will start in the eSports business: «Your participation in the launch of Guild is a unique opportunity to introduce your level of professional sports acumen to the world of sports and further strengthen it» », continues the press release.

David Beckham stands out for the success of his business. In addition to Inter Miami, the Englishman has founded his clothing brand, called Kent & Curwen, a brand of whiskey like Haig Club or your own line of cosmetics, House 99. A man who has always known how to see beyond sport and who will try to continue his luck away from the playing fields with this new project, an eSports club.