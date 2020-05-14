Time passes for everyone, and an evident sign of this in men is a progressive loss of hair that many try to solve with hair transplants, an increasingly widespread method especially in soccer. One of those who presumably resorted to this remedy in the past was David Beckham, an athlete who during his career showed his fondness for wearing all kinds of hairstyles, from braids to long manes, dyed, buns and crests.

At just 45 years old, the Englishman has cut his hair and has been hunted by the cameras of the British tabloid Daily Mail in the midst of his confinement in the Cotswolds wearing poor capillary density at the top of your head which contrasts with the thick hair that he used to show months ago.

In fact, it is not the first time that the player has been the subject of these rumors. In 2018, The Sun was the newspaper that noticed and revealed the hair transplant to which the English would have undergone. For comparison, they used photographs from a few months before when Beckham had his hair pulled back, revealing part of his entries slightly. After a time when he only wore hats, he appeared with spiky hair and a well-marked hairline at the beginning of his forehead that made evident the treatment he had carried out.

However, and as noted from the column that sparked the rumors two years ago in The Sun, it is no reason to be ashamed and many players and ex-soccer players have carried it out. Wayne Rooney, Antonio Conte, Alfonso Pérez, Diego López, Jan Oblak, Diego Pablo Simeone or Jürgen Klopp they are just a few examples. Even Cristiano Ronaldo opened a hair clinic in Madrid last year showing that concern for the image only increases.