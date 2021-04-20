David Beckham also rejected the Super League: “We need football to be fair”

He was a soccer player for Manchester United and from Real Madrid, two of the founding clubs of the European Super League of clubs that have divided opinions in the world of football. Today, as the owner of Miami Inter, David beckham is positioned on the side of “fair football.”

On Sunday night social networks exploded with the statements of the 12 teams that make up the European Super League and on Monday Florentino Pérez offered an interview to El Chiringuito to clarify doubts.

However, David Beckham does not sit well with the idea of ​​the format of playing in a closed tournament, even if his team in the United States participates in an even more closed system competition.

“I am a person who loves soccer. It has been a part of my life since I have memories and I am still a fan. As a player and now owner, I know that it is nothing without the fans. We need football to be fair and competitions based on merit, ”he wrote on his Instagram account.

Real Madrid players such as Luka Modric, Lucas Vázquez, Marcelo and Odriozola “liked” Beckham’s post, according to Diario As, but then removed it. Those who did leave their likes were Mauro Icardi, a PSG footballer, and Carlos “Pibe” Valderrama.

David Beckham toured the field of the #InterMiamiCF stadium to thank the fans 👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻pic.twitter.com / iq6QNP13ZV – LINDSAY CASINELLI (@LINDSAYDEPORTES) April 18, 2021

Also read: Guardiola does not want the Super League: “It is not a sport when there is no relationship between effort and success”