David Aznar renews until 2022 with Real Madrid

06/25/2021 at 6:13 PM CEST

Real Madrid coach David Aznar renews one more year. He will continue at the helm of the team until 2022. He has already led the team for the last two seasons, still under the name of Tacón. In fact, I was already in command when they got the promotion to the First Division. And during this campaign, the first in which they are officially part of the white club’s conglomerate, they have achieved second place in the competition, thus reaching the first classification for the Champions League.

During this first season exceeded expectations. Not only have they shown a great level, but they have also established themselves as one of the best teams in the Primera Iberdrola, maintaining a constant pulse with Levante until the end of the season.

David Aznar managed to create a group in a team that was practically new, after the departures and the new signings when they acquired the name of Real Madrid. This metamorphosis will continue this season. After reaching the team’s qualification for the Champions League, the team is expected to reinforce the template ahead of the next campaign.