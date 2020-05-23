This Wednesday it was announced that Warner Bros. will bring ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ in 2021 for the streaming platform HBO Max, but now David Ayer’s version of ‘Suicide Squad’ also appears to be in development.

Warner will take the current version of the Zack Snyder film and polish it for release, which means completing the sound and visual effects work and potentially a few reruns.

But, now it seems that ‘Justice League’ might not be the only movie to get a remake, a new report indicates that the ‘Yesterday Cut’ of ‘Suicide Squad’ has also been approved.

David Ayer’s version of ‘Suicide Squad’ is under development, according to The Cultured Nerd, who say Zoic Studios has been hired to work on both projects.

They claim that multiple sources have told them that ‘Suicide Squad’ is being reworked under the production name, ‘Ayerwolf’, which will reverse some of the latest changes made to the film after Warner Bros. executives were unhappy with Yesterday’s version.

These include the reinsertion of the connective material on Enchantress’s involvement with the Mother Boxes and Apokolips technology and the reinstatement of multiple scenes of the Joker, that is, those in which he makes a deal with Enchantress to become King of Gotham.

New connections to Apokalips will directly feed the new ‘Justice League: Snyder Cut’ content with the intention of providing more background for Steppenwolf.

As such, claim that Zoic Studios expects work on Yesterday’s cut to take around nine months, putting it online for a launch in late 2020.

If this is true, it means that both original versions of the films could be the way to please some fans who criticized the DC Extended Universe.