David Ayer thinks that this is the moment to shine for James Gunn with The Suicide Squad

In the week to the president of Warner Media, Ann sarnoff, they asked him during an interview for Variety what his opinion was about #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and if they planned to release David Ayer’s cut from Suicide Squad – 25%. His response was diplomatic and forceful. For the study, the DCEU films that they are developing are a priority and in which neither the Snyderverse nor the Ayer Cut has a place:

I appreciate that they [los fans] love Zack’s work and we are so grateful for his many contributions to DC. We’re just happy to be able to bring his Justice League cut to life because it wasn’t part of the plans until a year ago, thus completing his trilogy. We are very happy that we did, but we are very excited about the plans we have for all of the multidimensional DC characters that are being developed right now. We won’t be working on David Ayer’s cut.

To this news the director reacted on Twitter simply with:

Why?

Why? 🥺 https://t.co/0oJrRv54Av – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 22, 2021

And it was not the only co-creator of Deadpool and Cable, Rob Liefeld, nor was he happy to know the position of the studio on this version of the film:

Well that sucks

Well, that blows. #ReleaseTheAyerCut https://t.co/R0XJjIm4Xf – robliefeld (@robertliefeld) March 22, 2021

On Twitter, a user commented that it would be a bad idea to release his version just when James Gunn’s The Suicide Squad is going to be released. The director replied that this is not his plan:

With all due respect, I don’t see the point in releasing the Yesterday Cut when the Suicide Squad premiere is so close. James Gunn

Doing so would be terrible branding. No one has suggested doing that. James must be allowed [Gunn] triumph

That would be horrific brand management to do that. No one has suggested that. Let James crush it. https://t.co/wA4IdUsQxk – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 22, 2021

It’s a sensible and logical answer that shows that the director is not opposed to James Gunn replacing him in the sequel / reboot of the Suicide Squad. On the contrary, he believes that it is his time to shine.

On the other hand, to Gunn A fan had already asked him in May last year if he agreed with the release of the Yesterday Cut and he gave a rather diplomatic answer:

I agree with whatever David Ayer and Warner want to pitch. I have no problem

I’d be okay with whatever @DavidAyerMovies & Warners wanted to release with that no problem. – James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 27, 2020

That same month a fan asked Ayer if he would launch his court of the Suicide Squad on HBO Max and revealed that it was almost complete:

This is a good question. My court would be easy to finish. It would be incredibly cathartic. It’s exhausting getting your butt kicked for a movie that got the young scissorhands treatment. The movie that I made has never been seen

This is a good question. My cut would be easy to complete. It would be incredibly cathartic for me. It’s exhausting getting your ass kicked for a film that got the Edward Scissorhands treatment. The film I made has never been seen. https://t.co/FkeHAlNoV0 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 25, 2020

A few months later he mentioned that he had already seen his version and had verified that the movie that came out in theaters and for which he has been so much vilified are not the same:

I took the blows like a good soldier when the studio version saw the light of day. It is who I am. I saw my version for the first time since it was abandoned. It is simply amazing. Oh God! I felt guilty for years like it was my mistake. No. It is tremendous. It’s 100% the tone of the Comicon trailer

On the other hand, yesterday the first trailer was released The Suicide Squad that promises to meet all the expectations that the film Yesterday It did not comply and that the Yesterday Cut will not be able either because everything seems to indicate that it will not come out.

