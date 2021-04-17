David Ayer shows a new image of the end of Ayer Cut and in it El Diablo survives – Tomatazos

Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% opened a Pandora’s box. It showed that Warner really has been doing more than a couple of tweaks to his films, which is really nothing new, and that it is possible, with the help of the fans, to get the studio to release the version that the director had planned. originally.

When it was announced that the Snyder Cut would see the light of day, David Ayer said that there was also a version of the director of Suicide Squad – 25% Now in his Instagram stories he shared a picture of the end of said version. In it we can see the eccentric team after having defeated Enchantress. The interesting thing is that it can be seen that El Diablo survived in his court. In the version that was released in theaters, he sacrificed himself in order to defeat Incubus.

Here we leave the screenshot. You can hardly see it, but it says there:

Back in 2018, an image was revealed showing that the character played by Jay Hernández was originally going to survive the end of the film. Now we have a check from the director on this. In fact, in September 2020 he explained on Twitter the reasons why he was forced to remove the character. They apparently made him choose between staying alive or eliminating his tragic past. The studio didn’t want someone who accidentally killed their family to get away unscathed in their movie:

The argument is that, because he had killed his family, he must die. It was either that or that the background on his family had to be removed. Sometimes it is simply a selection technique to protect your film from something even worse.

The argument was because he killed his family he had to die. It was either that or the backstory of his family would have been cut. Sometimes it’s just triage to protect against a worse outcome. https://t.co/3S5sx3Z7Ix – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) September 8, 2020

In May of that year, he also revealed that this was the only battle he could beat the studio. He made it very clear that he did not make the decisions:

It was the only battle I won. The decision makers were allergic to Diablo killing his family. Watch my movies; death, guilt, redemption, and emancipation from toxic relationships are themes that I often explore as a director. The human soul is beautiful and complex.

It was the only battle I won. Decision makers were allergic to Diablo killing his family. Look at my films – death, guilt, redemption and emancipation from toxic relationships are themes I explore as a filmmaker. The human soul is beautiful and complex. https://t.co/eRJXgEDdG8 – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 24, 2020

Fans have been fighting for their version to be released shouting #ReleaseTheAyerCut. In October of last year he had revealed that for the first time he had seen his cut and it was great, in contrast to what was released:

I took the blows like a good soldier when the studio version saw the light of day. It is who I am. I saw my version for the first time since it was abandoned. It is simply amazing. Oh God! I felt guilty for years like it was my mistake. No. It’s tremendous. It’s 100% the tone of the Comicon trailer

I took the hits like a good soldier when the studio cut hit the streets. It’s who I am.

I watched my cut for the first time since it was abandoned.

It is f * cking amazing. On God. I felt guilty for years like I f * cked. Nope. It’s fire. It’s the tone of the Comicon trailer 100% https://t.co/sFlFiGW5yN – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) October 17, 2020

That said, the president of Warner Media, Ann sarnoff, revealed not long ago in an interview that they have no intention of releasing that version of the Suicide Squad.

Edward James Lauder published an article in Small Screen where he said he explained what is the main reason why Warner is refusing to release the Yesterday Cut:

They don’t want the general public to watch David Ayer’s Suicide Squad because it will only reinforce everyone’s perception that Warner Bros. executives just don’t have a clue what they’re doing.

In other words, they think it would basically be admitting that the movie didn’t work out because of them and the bad decisions they made. While we can not see the version of Yesterday remains the question whether the film was a disaster because of the director. This is information that is unproven, but it would make sense. The Snyder Cut basically proved that if the theatrical version of his movie was a disaster, that was the studio’s fault.

