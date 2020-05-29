With the upcoming premiere of ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ DC fans have wondered how important the ‘Suicide Squad’ movie would have been in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU), to which director David Ayer replied with an answer that could have completely changed the franchise.

Remember that this feature film, like Snyder’s was last minute modified by Warner Bros, to supposedly present a better work, which did not work as it had bad reviews from the public and experts. As if that were not enough, these changes destroyed the plan that Yesterday had initially: ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League’ were going to connect.

According to a message the filmmaker wrote on Twitter this week, his feature film was to be the prelude to the JL (Justice League), sharing the same narrative arc, making it a very big movie, something that had not been seen at the time.

“We synchronized stories: ‘Squad’ was the entry ramp for JL, which was a much more ambitious two-part arc with impressive reach. ‘Squad’ was the appetizer of Zack’s epic,” wrote the director.

Unfortunately this idea was never realized, however, with the ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League, Yesterday he has confessed that he does have the original cut of’ Suicide Squad ‘, so he may decide to do it as long as Snyder’s is a success.

We synced up storylines – Squad was the on-ramp for JL – which was a much more ambitious two part movie arc with impressive scope. Squad was the appetizer for Zack’s epic. ‘Best laid plans’ as they say. https://t.co/vqpeGwiKda – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 28, 2020

With the news that ‘Suicide Squad’ and ‘Justice League’ were going to connect, fans have been excited that there is a chance to see this idea come to fruition, although others believe that things will not change for the DCEU, only the Time will tell which way this franchise will take.