The problem behind the biggest mistakes in this production was not (entirely) the fault of David Ayer, who had a completely different idea than what Warner Bros. wanted to project, it seems that the production house does not want to learn. Anyway, we are not to criticize, but to inform and the interesting detail of today comes right from his hands, the director comments that the character of Margot Robbie was going to have a relationship with someone from the team, in the original script, Harley Quinn and Deadshot were a couple in ‘Suicide Squad’.

Despite the numbers, the criticism was very intense for the production. The final product did not like it, although there were details that did attract attention as the character of Robbie, so much so that this year a movie was released for her, where the end of the relationship between Harley and Joker. With excellent reviews, but very poor in numbers, this character is expected to reappear in a new version of the squad, now directed by James Gunn.

Although it came out from the first trailer and in the promotional images, Jaret by Jaret Leto, was one of the most criticized characters in the film, from the character design to the acting and the fact that he cut his appearance did not help much. Their relationship did not look genuineSo ending up with another character didn’t seem like a bad idea.

Harley Quinn and Deadshot were a couple in ‘Suicide Squad’, as Ayer himself commented on Twitter. Will Smith and Robbie had more screen time to make this idea not so farfetched, but Would you have liked to see it? It sure would have been more than the fans would have complained about, but we won’t know.