One of the most criticized aspects of ‘Suicide Squad’ was the approach given to Joker, since for months a great expectation was created around the character, so that he only ended up coming out in a few scenes and not in the way expected, so David Ayer came out in defense of his version of the clown prince of crime and expressed that Jared Leto’s Joker is inspired by comics.

While Leto’s performance was disappointing, Not everything is the fault of the actor or the director, since it was revealed that Warner Bros decided to leave most of the scenes of the Joker out of the final cut, this to make the film less dark, so both Ayer and Leto continue to think that their The villain’s version was one of the best ever made.

Twitter user TJ Bravo published a photo that shows the different aspects that the Joker has had in the comics, and stated that Leto’s version represented each of the facets of the villain, so Yesterday he responded to his post and mentioned What is it “Amazing. Follow the exact way I built your look. ‘It is not exact to the comic’, “said the director in a mocking way, implying that his version was attached to the comic.

Although the images coincide with some of the scenes of the Joker, it is very risky to say that the villain is the same as the one reflected in the comics, since he has had several personalities throughout his history, so no production could to say that it has represented the true facet of the villain.

This has already sparked an internet discussion, among those who support the director and those who differ from his opinion, so we hope that Warner Bros will also decide to exhibit the ‘Yesterday Cut’ with all the Joker scenes and in this way see if David Ayer really is right or not, since that for now, his version of the character is still one of the worst we’ve seen.

Amazing. Tracks exactly with how I built the looks – “Not comic book accurate” 🤣🤣🤣 I cant. 🤦‍♂️ https://t.co/6WAGSXpTzT – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) June 4, 2020

This is how David Ayer confirmed that Jared Leto’s Joker was inspired by comics and perhaps the actor has a new opportunity to demonstrate it, since it is said that the studio wants Leto to star in a new installment of Batman alongside Ben Affleck.