Although it’s been four years since ‘Suicide Squad’ hit theaters, Today there is still talk about the failure that the film represented for the DCEU and above all the mismanagement that was given to the characters was discussed, so that Harley Quinn caused controversy again.

One of the most criticized aspects of the film by a sector of the public, is the way in which Harley Quinn was represented, since it was considered that she wore a more provocative outfit than the character shown in the comics, reason why it was gotten to think that this had been a plan so that the film became more popular.

Although the topic had already been in the past, the controversy arose again on the social network Twitter, when a user criticized David Ayer for giving the villain that profile, so the director responded to the comments and defended his version of the character.

“I wonder if David Ayer will have the women in the movie in super shorts and give us free shots of his body,” said filmtargaryen, regarding David’s new movie, to which Ayer replied, “Why should I do that? I know I’m a man, but I have a good soul, I support and believe in feminism. It hurts to be attacked like this. I am not your enemy, ”said the director.

However, the discussion did not stop here, and the user brought back Yesterday’s work in ‘Suicide Squad’, “I don’t know friend, you did it in Suicide Squad, so I thought about asking you, however, it’s good for you that you have learned”, in response to these comments the director He also had an answer, “What have I learned? Should male directors direct only women in overalls? What if an actor wants to be represented with this profile? Am I allowed to do that? Which are the rules? Help! ”David commented.

This is how Harley Quinn caused controversy again after so many years, However, it is quite possible that each sector of the audience has a different vision of the character, since while some may think that it was only about exhibiting Harley, others may think that the character reflected part of the essence of the comics.