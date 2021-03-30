David Ayer recalls the changes the studio made to Suicide Squad

Several days ago, the CEO of WarnerMedia Studios came to shatter hopes of, not only seeing the future Snyderverse, but also the Yesterday Cut from “Suicide Squad”. Some statements that as always, you have to see how it is a decision now, but we have seen that things can always change over time, or that they may even be hiding information from us. In this scenario, the director has come out to speak David Yesterday to remember with great enthusiasm the movie he originally made of the Suicide Squad, what is already known as the Yesterday Cut.

We know that the movie “Zack Snyder’s Justice League” has received a great reception among fans, but in terms of objective data he knows nothing. There are reports that give figures, but they are always biased, partial or inaccurate, since they are derived indirectly. Just Warner. it has the exact data of the reception that the film has had in its launch in streaming format (and even more important, if they consider it a success or not based on what they wanted to achieve with the film). However, everything you hear from unofficial sources points to the idea that the company is quite happy with the reception.

In this sense, it is looked upon with great enthusiasm that this success may cause, not only that the Snyderverse is restored, but also that the Ayer Cut of “Suicide Squad” sees the light, the original film that David Ayer raised in a certain collaboration with Zack. Snyder, because this Suicide Squad movie was going to link directly to “Justice League.” In a new interview with EW, Ayer has spoken about what consequences the Snyder Cut may have seen the light of day.

I think the studios now see that there can be canon, there can be no-canon, [mientras que] fans just want to touch it. They love the characters, they just want to spend more time with them. And people are much more sophisticated about how movies are made and want to be part of the journey. There is room for different things, different versions, different assets that are shared with the public. I think that helps strengthen the community. But the absolute credit goes to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that.

Released in 2016, a year before “Justice League,” “Suicide Squad,” it grossed more than $ 700 million worldwide, but was heavily criticized. After that, Ayer admitted the flaws of the film and that he would do some things differently. We soon learned that because of the lukewarm reception that “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice” had and certain criticisms of its tone, Warner forced David Ayer to rethink the Suicide Squad movie, making new reshoots and giving it a more joyful approach. Entering a most critical aspect, the director recalled how he lived that moment when he was forced to make those changes.

I understand, it is a business, [pero] it’s frustrating because I did a very heartfelt drama and they ripped it to pieces and tried to turn it into Deadpool, which wasn’t supposed to be like this. And then you take the hit, you’re the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Risas] Even if I didn’t represent what I really did, I would take all the bullets and make a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It’s an incredible movie, it just scared the executives.

In this situation we are in, many fans are joining forces in the Release the Ayer Cut movement. It is clear from Ayer’s words that he was clearly always very enthusiastic about the film that he originally conceived.

