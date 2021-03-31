David Ayer: my Suicide Squad cut is incredible, Warner wanted to turn it into Deadpool – Tomatazos

The success of the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut campaign has given fans a new impetus to ask for more of the cinematic universe that Warner Bros. wanted to bury in the past. In addition to the hashtag #RestoreTheSnyderverse (restore the Snyder universe), there has been a trend in recent weeks #ReleaseTheAyerCut, which calls for the original version of Suicide Squad – 25%, which has been described by director David Ayer (Last Shift – 85%, Bright – 31%, Iron Hearts – 77%) as a very different film from the one released in theaters.

Although Ayer has said so several times via Twitter, in a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly he reaffirmed his desire for his original cut to be published, and believes that the launch of Zack Snyder’s Justice League – 82% is reason to be hopeful, as Warner Bros. has found that they can reliably convey a director’s vision without contradicting the canon they have chosen for their cinematic universe.

As many will recall, Snyder himself has said that the study made it clear to him that the canonical version of Justice League – 41% is the one made by Joss Whedon (Avengers: Age of Ultron – 75%, Much Noise and Few Nuts – 84%, The Avengers – 92%), so his version of League of Justice can be interpreted as an alternate story to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) (maybe part of the multiverse?). David Yesterday He said he was very happy that Warner Bros. supported Snyder, but he does not lose hope that his court will also see the light.

As the medium points out, before Suicide Squad Yesterday was known for street dramas like Training Day – 72% o Last ShiftSo it came as a surprise to many that the DC Comics film didn’t measure up to its previous work. As he had revealed a long time ago on Twitter, he told EW again that it was the bad reviews received for Batman vs Superman: The Origin of Justice – 27% and the great success of Deadpool – 84% which prompted Warner Bros. to make very big changes:

I get it, it’s a business, it’s frustrating because I did a really heartfelt drama and it broke into pieces and they tried to turn it into Deadpool, which it wasn’t supposed to be. And then you get hit, you’re the captain of the ship, my name was on it. [Risas] Although it did not represent what I really did, I took all the bullets and was a good soldier. I made an amazing movie. It’s an amazing movie, it just scared the executives.

Zack Snyder (300 – 60%, Watchmen, The Watchers – 65%, The Man of Steel – 55%), the only director so lucky as to have the opportunity to have his cut picked up and released on HBO Max with four hours of duration and almost complete creative freedom, he spoke a few months ago in John Doe Movie Reviews (via ScreenRant) and when the theme of Ayer Cut of Suicide Squad He said he hoped it would also be released at some point:

I haven’t talked to David about it, but I’m sure I will. I know him quite well. I just went down, you know, because of Covid, but it’s on my list of things to talk to him about. I support any filmmaker who needs to see their version of their movie or their vision, because I’ve had, you know, such generous support. So, I really hope other people get the same.

Unfortunately the CEO of Warner Bros., Ann sarnoff, said in a recent interview that Ayer’s cut will not be released, which reduces the chances that fans will see the project as it was conceived. However, a couple of years ago there were not a few who described Snyder’s cut as a “guajiro dream” and today it is a four-hour film that has broken audience and download records for HBO Max.

