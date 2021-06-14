David Ayer had a darker version

The editor of the 2016 film has spoken about the work David Ayer did, the studio wanted to add more comedy to the film.

Following the successful campaign to launch the version of Zack snyder From ‘Justice League’, DC’s extended universe has turned their attention to watching David Ayer’s edition of ‘Suicide Squad’. Although Ayer was in the film until its end, it is well known that his version of the film was heavily edited before receiving its theatrical release. Fans want to see Ayer’s original version of the 2016 tape and the film’s publisher, Kevin Hickman, has stated that the director’s cut is a much darker affair. He has even compared the superhero movie to Ridley Scott’s gritty 2001 war movie ‘Black Hawk Down.’

“I’d like to see David’s final version of the movie,” he commented. “I saw what David was trying to do with the movie and I thought it was a pretty daring story. It was less comedy. It was a much darker movie. (…) It was very militarized, very serious. I mean, of course that there were supposed to be funny moments with Will Smith, but it was a darker movie. I like where David was going with her and it would be really nice to see him be able to finish. I don’t know if that will happen now because of James Gunn’s reboot, which still I haven’t seen it, but from the trailer it looks like a lot of fun. It definitely feels like a different vibe than David Ayer did, but I’m really looking forward to seeing what James Gunn did because I’m a huge fan of his work. “

He also offered some additional details on how the editing process went. “There were thousands and thousands of meters of film that we shot for ‘Squad …’, and it was a great joint film with so many characters that you have to present and configure their backstory and in the end develop a camaraderie between all of them”, assured. “So ‘Suicide Squad’ was challenging because we had a lot of characters and at some point we screened it for the studio and they wanted to take things in a different direction. They wanted (Warner Bros) to make the origin of the characters happen much closer. from the beginning and insert a level of comedy into the movie. “

Last March they warned from Warner, given everything related to the Snyder Cut, that there was not going to be a new version of Yesterday of the film that hit theaters in 2016. What is certain is that in August we will have the new story at the orders of James Gunn.

