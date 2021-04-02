David Ayer continues to press for the Ayer Cut of ‘Suicide Squad’: “It scared the executives”

David Ayer keeps the flame of hope alive by one day showing the world his special montage of ‘Suicide Squad’. The precedent, of course, is the story that the Snyder Cut had before its premiere on HBO Max on March 18. The thing seemed lost, not even Zack Snyder expected it when he had to leave ‘Justice League’ after his family tragedy. But the film’s miserable failure in 2017 and years of persistent fans under the #ReleaseSnyderCut hashtag did a lot to make it happen. Its cut so personal and different from that of Joss Whedon’s film has generally liked fans, and for Warner Bros. and its new star platform, HBO Max, it has already been a success. That is why Ayer will believe that his tape will have a similar story.

He said it when he sat down with Entertainment Weekly: “I think the studios now see that there can be canon, there can be non-canon, the fans just want to touch it. There is room for different things, different versions, different assets that are shared with the public. I think that helps strengthen the community. But the absolute credit goes to Warner Bros. for supporting Zack and having the courage to explore that, “he said. And it has already been shown that DC fans have more power of decision than it seems. Right now there are two campaigns that are circulating strongly: the one that asks for more Snyder universe under the slogan #RestoreTheSnyderVerse and the one that wants to see what Ayer wanted to show us with the hashtag #ReleaseTheAyerCut.

The latter asks for exactly the same thing as what eventually ended up happening with Snyder. A livelihood in which Ayer firmly believes, that after the painful reception it received by critics in 2016 ‘Suicide Squad’, has not stopped stating that the study touched the original vision it had. He changed it, he says, to a comic tone to move away from the trend of his latest films, such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’, which had been another failure: “It’s frustrating because I did a very heartfelt drama and they tore it to pieces and tried to turn it into ‘Deadpool’, which it shouldn’t be. And then you take the hit, you are the captain of the ship, my name was on it. (…) I made an amazing movie. It’s an amazing movie, it just scared the executives“, it counted.

Warner Bros. has already said that nothing

In front of David Ayer and the fans is the great wall that prevents it: Warner Bros. The studio is focused on carrying out its next projects that will extend the UEDC. Among them, the reboot that James Gunn is preparing for Yesterday’s film, ‘The Suicide Squad’, which already released a trailer on March 26. The CEO of WarnerMedia, Ann Sarnoff, has already come out to dispel all the rumors, declaring with a resounding “We are not going to develop the cut of Yesterday”. And David Ayer himself did not shut up and responded to him on Twitter with “Why?” We will see who will finally have the last word in all that.

Why? ? https://t.co/0oJrRv54Av ? David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) March 22, 2021

For now, ‘The Suicide Squad’ will hit theaters in Spain on August 6.