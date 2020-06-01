Share

After the confirmation of the Snyder Cut, David Ayer is talking about a possible cut on Suicide Squad. Now, he also blamed Deadpool that his movie had to be if or if “fun.”

Since the Snyder Cut of League of Justice I know the possibility of demanding new montages of films that did not meet expectations in its first version. Within the same DC universe, all eyes fell on David Ayer, who had already made it clear on more than one occasion that the Suicide Squad we saw in theaters was not the movie he wanted to direct.

Now, the director has responded to a fan by pointing two movies that especially influenced the Suicide Squad changes: Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Deadpool. Of the first, he says: “The critics traumatized the leadership,” referring to Warner Bros., who did not see such a setback coming towards the Zack Snyder film.

And Deadpool, and the success he had at the box office, achieved that “his drama with a soul was beaten into a comedy”. He also points out that the first trailer that was seen at Comic-Con a year before the premiere is the one that “nailed the tone and intention of the film” that he wanted to make: “Methodical. With layers. Complex. Beautiful and sad. “

It would be easy to complete

Although at first it seemed that he was not much for the task of adding fuel to the Suicide Squad’s Ayer Cut fire, days later he went on to say that his editing of the director “would be easy to complete” and “incredibly cathartic” for him. He is sure that his version, which has not taught anyone unlike Snyder, “it’s just better than what the public has seen, and of course it would make sense to update it” We will see if HBO Max also decides to take advantage of this opportunity, as it did with the Snyder Cut.

