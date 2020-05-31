After Zack Snyder disclosed that the platform HBO Max was going to finish and launch its so-called “Snyder Cut” under the name ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’, other directors began to talk about their versions of some films that were modified, such is the case of David Ayer, who has also raised his voice regarding his work in Warner and DC and recently David Ayer blamed ‘Deadpool’ for the failure of ‘Suicide Squad’.

In addition to ‘Justice League’, one of the biggest stumbles in the DC Extended Universe was ‘Suicide Squad’, directed by David Yesterday, same that first showed us Joker according to this universe, played by Jared Leto, same that the audience did not like for changing much of the essence of the character.

Through his social networks, David Ayer blamed Deadpool for the failure of ‘Suicide Squad’, since he assures that after ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice’ To receive divided criticism, Warner Bros. commissioned him to make his version darker and more humorous, the latter being part of the great success of the mercenary played by Ryan Reynolds.

This trailer nailed the tone and intention of the film I made. Methodical. Layered. Complex, beautiful and sad. After the BVS reviews shell shocked the leadership at the time, and the success of Deadpool – My soulful drama was beaten into a “comedy” https://t.co/vrMw8QE2iZ – David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) May 30, 2020

In addition to these statements, he assured that part of his inspiration was the work of Christopher Nolan in the trilogy of ‘The Dark Knight’ by giving a darker touch, something that ended up fascinating the audience, in addition to continuing with the line that Snyder used. So far it is unknown if his version will finally see the light, although this may depend on the reception that ‘Zack Snyder’s Justice League’ has and the support of the public.