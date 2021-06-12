David Archuleta Details Struggles With His Sexuality

David, who last year released the single “OK, All Right” about facing his personal demons, had not come out publicly as a member of the LGBTQIA + community prior to this statement. However, fans questioned his sexuality in 2010 after he was spotted hanging out at a gay club in New York City. Later that week, I explained why he was at the venue on social media.

“Hey guys just wanted to clear something up real quick lol. Last night in New York I got invited to go and see my friend Charice perform, “the then 19 year old tweeted at the time.” Mental note to self: always ask where before you go! Wasn’t my kind of place lol, and I had no clue! I guess you live and learn… Hope that clears things up! “

When fans called out the statement as being critical of the gay community, he clarified, tweeting, “I have friends who are gay, and they’re great people. Whether they’re gay or not doesn’t change how I think of them . I have nothing against anyone, I’m sorry if that’s how it came across. I’m just not into the partying scene lol. “