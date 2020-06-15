David and Victoria Beckham, one of the most stable couples to date, decide to separate | Instagram

One of the most famous and most sighing couples is going through a difficult time. Is about Victory and David Beckham, who have gone through all the confinement together, due to the health crisis that has been caused by coronavirus, in the United Kingdom and now, it seems that they are going to have to separate, according to the magazine Closer.

Since 1997 the two have made the best team possible, a family full of love. Now it seems they have made the decision to break away momentarily for work reasons.

And is that like all mortals, David Beckham He also has dreams to fulfill and it seems that although he is above the love he feels for his wife, he wants to carry them out.

David Beckham will go live for a few months to Miami to dedicate heart and soul to his MLS team, Inter Miami CF. So far, everything correct, the problem with his wife has arisen when he has proposed to take their children to Miami, an idea that has shaken the foundations of love for this couple.

Victoria Beckham she would not agree with her husband’s decision at all since her children are currently with them in United Kingdom and it is there where they are studying.

Also the woman of the soccer player she wants to make the most of her time in London to get her fashion line forward.

For many years they have been characterized as being the few couples that have stayed together for a long time, however, now they have proposed new goals that will keep them far away for a while .

Hopefully it is only because they want to carry out their purposes and not because they are going through a strong « marital crisis«

The same Victory She has commented on other occasions when questioned about what she thinks of the rumors that indicate a strong crisis in their relationship or about whether their union was part of « just an agreement » between the two to which the ex-spice girl has responded: « It can be frustrating, but I leave it to my public relations team, I don’t get involved, « he said.