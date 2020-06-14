Victoria and David Beckham are having a difficult time. They have spent all the confinement together in the United Kingdom and now it seems that they are going to have to separate, according to the magazine ‘Closer’.

Since 1997 they have formed the best team possible, a family full of love. Now it seems they have made the decision to Momentarily separated for work reasons. And it is that like all mortals, David Beckham also has dreams to fulfill.

David Beckham is going to live in Miami for a few months to dedicate heart and soul to his MLS team, Inter Miami CF. So far, everything is correct. The problem with his wife seems to have arisen when he proposed to her take your children to Miami, an idea that has shaken the foundations of the love of this couple.

Victoria Beckham would not agree with her husband’s decision at all since her children are currently with them in the UK and it is there that they are studying. In addition, Victoria wants to make the most of her time in London to further her fashion line.