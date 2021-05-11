David Alaba shows his affection to the club that saw him debut with tremendous action

The player of the Bayern Munich David Alaba has acquired 2% of Austria Vienna, the team where he made his professional debut and which is in such a precarious economic situation that it was at risk of losing its license, reports the Kurier newspaper.

This medium ensures that the Austrian player has paid 500,000 euros in purchase options for 2% of the Vienna Austria, to whose sports school he arrived in 2002 and in whose subsidiary he made his debut in the second division with only fifteen years.

Austria has been champion of the Bundesliga Austrian 24 times, making it the club that accumulates the most titles, behind Rapid Vienna.

The team, which accumulates 78 million euros in debt, has launched a project to refloat its finances through the cooperation of medium-sized companies in the country, to which, according to Kurier, Alaba has joined through the intermediation of his father.

The attempt of the club to get out of the crisis with the help of the Insignia company as a strategic investor did not finish working and the club, although it has already secured the license to continue playing, needs to clean up its situation and decide in the coming weeks on the renewal of your technical team.

Since joining Bayern Munich in 2008, Alaba has won two Champions Leagues, two UEFA Super Cups, ten Bundesliga championships and six German cups, among other titles.

The player ends his contract with the German club this summer and the media speculate that teams like Real Madrid, Chelsea or PSG have an interest in signing him.

