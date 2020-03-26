David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Footballers, is against the sword and wall. The leader who defends footballers he has folded before the clubs to the point of being a recognized partner of Javier Tebas, especially if we talk about the future elections to the presidency of the Spanish Football Federation with the candidacy of Casillas.

Nevertheless, the issue that occupies all Spanish sports these days is the resumption of the League and the conditions in which they will occur. Aganzo, to please his new partner, He privately offered more than 10 days ago that it could be played every 48 hours. Thebes, who does not dislike the candy offered by the president of the AFE, told the clubs that he had rejected the proposal while waiting to see how the pandemic would evolve and because there is a smell of revolt if it forces it.

Days passed and Aganzo’s offer was filtered in various environments. Players like Lucas Pérez showed in public his outright rejection of the possibility of playing tirelessly, idea by the way slipped by the acolytes of Thebes. Others made their complaints privately, forcing Aganzo to intervene in the Cope chain to deny that he had made that offer, when it was true that he had.

OKDIARIO has learned that There are WhatsApp from Thebes to various managers of the League As a result of that information from Juan Antonio Alcalá and that the president of the club’s employers’ association – who in meetings with clubs has mentioned Aganzo as’ Pelele ‘- has wanted to save his business with the clubs. The president of the League told the managers that it is far from true that the players were going to lower their wages by 10% or that they were going to earn between 15 and 20% if they played every 48 hours.

Thebes, seeing his new friend in distress, He went to rescue him on social networks leaving a journalist a liar, although facing the clubs his stance is still very hard with Aganzo. It is curious that the president of the AFE, who in theory it defends the interests and the health of the soccer players, is folded to the designs of a manager who not even two years ago had in less esteem. “He behaves like the foreman of a farmhouse,” Aganzo went on to say about his intimate Thebes.

AFE asks for a change

At AFE, Aganzo is experiencing an increasingly complicated situation. The ex of Real Madrid, Rayo or Alavés has against each more members of the Board of Directors. Not surprisingly, OKDIARIO already said that the president of the AFE, after seeing how the Board of Directors did not drink from all its decisions, decided to create an Executive Committee out of nowhere with four of its faithful to drain power from the body that was not always right.

Of the 22 tasks assigned by Statutes to the Board of Directors of AFE, 11 went to the new Executive Committee and all relevant issues such as hiring, appointment of commissions or approving the creation or dissolution of Territorial Delegations. Aganzo kidnapped the AFE as if he were a leader and now he is playing, as if he were in a casino, with the health of the footballers he represents.

“It is as if he had never played soccer. It does not respect the most basic things for a footballer such as physical preparation and rest. Making that offer shows that he doesn’t care about footballers, ”says one of the critical voices with Aganzo on the Board.

Not in vain, footballers from Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atlético have been interested in the current situation of the 48-hour conflict. Aganzo has told them to be calm until the coronavirus crisis is resolved, but he has warned them that sacrifices will have to be made. The unionist has become the foreman of Thebes.