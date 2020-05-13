Late yesterday afternoon, David Aganzo sent a letter to all affiliates after the accusations of possible crime of coecho and public embezzlement after the complaint of Antonio Saiz Checa, director of Segunda Bwhere he wields that David Aganzo unlawfully forced you to obtain documentation of Footballers ON. In it, the union president highlights transparency as the key to his management at the head of the AFE. It also plans to convene its Board of Directors to discuss this matter. The text literally says:

05/13/2020 at 11:18

CEST

“Dear colleagues,

I carry on the AFE presidency since November 2017. Since that day I have worked with all my efforts in defending the interests of those of us who make football possible on the field of play: footballers and footballers. I have rendered accounts of all my management with transparency and honesty, and a support in the last Assembly of 98%.

I represent a union with more than forty years of history and close to fifty workers, and we are guided by no other objective than the full and unwavering defense of the rights of the more than ten thousand soccer players that, like you, we make up AFE.

Transparency will always be a fundamental part of my policy as president of the union and in the coming days I will convene a Board of Directors to inform the collegiate bodies of the information published in a communication medium where a member and worker of the union attributes to me some allegedly criminal acts, totally false, with the sole intention of doing harm, undermining the prestige of my person and of the institution that I represent, and try to influence spurious interests in the management of the Association. A matter that, as you can suppose, is already in the hands of the lawyers to respond with all forcefulness.

This union has shown signs of its union, strength and independence, in defense of the interests of soccer players, and As AFE President, you have my absolute commitment that, despite the attacks on this union, it will continue to be so: with complete honesty and transparency. It is not the first time that this has happened, and in the next few days a judicial decision will be published that will show a new attempt to break unity and boycott the management of this union.

I thank you once again and, with my best wishes for health and normality, I send you a very cordial greeting, waiting to meet again on the playing fields.

David Aganzo, president of AFE. “

.