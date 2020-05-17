David Aganzo follow the front of the AFE. The union president has the majority support of the Board of Directors. The group in favor of the continuity of the current president that is made up of Diego Rivas, Azkoitia, Susaeta and Fe Robles, along with the players Morales and Lucas Pérez, have asserted themselves against those who were against their management, formed by Jesule, Oliva, Queco, Armando. To this are added the two new additions of Marrero and Javi López after the departure of De Gea y Mata.

05/16/2020 at 10:32

CEST

Ramon Fuentes

In addition, the Board has unanimously approved the creation of the AFE Aid and Emergency Fund for all soccer players affected by the health crisis due to the COVID-19 First Division, Second A, Second B and First Feminine, and its regulation.

The official statement from AFE includes the rest of the agreements in this official statement:

“• Likewise, the creation of the AFE Aid and Emergency Fund has also been unanimously approved for affiliates affected by COVID-19 in the categories of Third, Second Feminine and affiliates who play abroad, and of its Regulations.

• Related to the two previous points, the creation of the AFE COVID-19 Fund Commission has been unanimously approved, which will be responsible for analyzing and, where appropriate, approving the requests received regarding the Aid Funds for footballers and for affiliates affected by COVID-19.

• The members of the board have approved, also unanimously, to forgive the second installment of the 2019/2020 season to the members, who either expressly request it or return the receipt because it is more convenient for them.

• The board of directors has approved the appointments of the footballers Juanma Marrero (Fuenlabrada Football Club) and Javier López (Villarrobledo Sports Club) as new vice-presidents of AFE. The presence of these players on the board aims to give more plurality to it, strengthening the presence of different categories of football in the union. Both replace Juan Mata and David de Gea, who resigned days ago. The Association of Spanish Soccer Players wants to thank the work carried out by Juan Mata and David de Gea, always in defense of the interests of their colleagues.

• Fe Robles has been appointed as vice president of the union, the first woman to hold such representation. Her work as president of the negotiating table of the Collective Agreement has been valued.

.