The president of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE),David Aganzobranded as“absolutely false” accusationsof an alleged bribery offense to obtain information upon payment of 3,000 euros from the Futbolistas ON union, and announced thatwill defend his “honor”versus the one who questions it.

“The accusations are completely false. My work is exclusively aimed at defending the interests of soccer players. AndI will defend our honor against anyone who questions it. “indicated the head of AFE on his Twitter account, referring to information published on Tuesday by the newspaper ‘Marca’.

Regarding the information published in Marca: 1.- The accusations are completely false. 2.- My work is exclusively aimed at defending the interests of soccer players. 3.- And I will defend our honor against anyone who questions it. – David Aganzo (@davidaganzo) May 11, 2020

David Aganzo and his secretary general,Diego Rivas, they would have unlawfully obtained tax documentation from ON footballers upon payment of 3,000 euros to an official, as denounced by the Director of Second B and Third of AFEAntonio Saiz Czech.

In a letter sent to the members of the Board of Directors of AFE and its president, Saiz Checa blamed himself for the alleged crime and accuses David Aganzo of allegedly obtaining funds to illegally obtain tax documentation from ON Soccer players.

Specific,indicated that 3,000 euros were paid to a public official, “amount contributed by some members of the Board of Directors and workers of AFE” to obtain the Form 037 and TF2 of the Tax Agency with which Aganzo allegedly wanted to demonstrate that the other players union, Footballers ON, was a ‘yellow union’ .

.