David Aganzo, president of the Association of Spanish Soccer Players (AFE), steps up to the bribery accusations in his management by Antonio Saiz Checa, a veteran employee of the union, and announces that he will take legal measures. The accusation arises from a letter sent by Saiz Checa, current director of Segunda B and Tercera, who in a letter sent to the directors of AFE assures that Aganzo and his general secretary, Diego Rivas, would have obtained tax documentation from Futbolistas On, the other players union, in exchange for the payment of 3,000 euros to an official. “The allegations are absolutely false,” Aganzo wrote on his Twitter account in response.

The president of AFE says that he will defend his “honor” against whoever questions it. “The accusations are completely false. My work is exclusively aimed at defending the interests of soccer players. And I will defend our honor against anyone who questions it,” said Aganzo, referring to Saiz Checa’s letter, using social networks.

In the letter sent to the members of the board of directors of AFE and its president, Saiz Checa blamed himself for the alleged crime, while accusing Aganzo of obtaining funds to illegally obtain tax documentation from Futbolistas On. Specifically, he points out that 3,000 euros were paid to a public official, “an amount contributed by some members of the board of directors and workers of AFE” to obtain Form 037 and TF2 of the Tax Agency with which Aganzo would presumably want to demonstrate that the other Players union, Footballers On, was a “yellow union”.

Diego Rivas, the other of those directly indicated, joined the reaction of the president of AFE defending the management in the union: “The matter is already in the hands of our lawyers. I am very calm, and also David (Aganzo) and the AFE people. It is totally false what is said in the letter, “he said in an interview in Cope. “He – for Saiz Checa – can say what he wants, he will have to present the evidence. He is in the hands of the lawyers. Of the things that are said, I do not participate in anything,” he added.

For his part, the president of Futbolistas On, Juanjo Martínez, explained the episode denounced by Saiz Checa, of whom he claims to have known for a long time. “It reminds me of the horrible years we have spent, without being able to tell anyone. It is annoying. We are facing a case of corruption with Italian mafia techniques. What Antonio Saiz says we have been denouncing for a long time in ON Soccer players. It does not surprise me , but it scares me “, he exposed yesterday on Radio Marca.

