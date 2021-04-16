David Aganzo achieves the support of 3,079 footballers

04/16/2021 at 09:21 CEST

The official results of the AFE elections are already known, which took place just a week ago, and which until yesterday did not ratify the re-election of David Aganzo as president of the union, who outnumbered Toquero in votes.

An election where only 41% of affiliates have cast their vote those that AFE currently has; according to the data offered from the same union and where it has been nail the vote by mail, that has agglutinated 97% of the votes.

Thus, from the current census of 11,908 footballers with the right to vote, a total of 4,994 votes have been cast. Of which 4,878 have been by mail, which implies approaching the total percentage of the votes that were carried out and where only 116 have been in person.

According to the results released by AFE; Of that total, 74 have been counted as null and 33 as blank. David Aganzo’s candidacy has achieved a total of 3,079 supporters. This, in global terms, supposes that the 25% of the affiliates have supported the management of the current president. A low percentage from the point of view of the global figure but high if we take into account that only 41% have voted.

In addition, it has achieved a difference of 1,271 votes with respect to the other candidacy represented by Gaizka Toquero, which has had the support of 1,808 votes. According to the Electoral Regulations of AFE, Claims may be submitted for two business days as of the date following the date of notification of the agreement or resolution.

The Electoral Commission must resolve the claims on the next business day after the filing of the appeal or claim, then definitively proclaiming the winning candidacy.