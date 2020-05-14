Spanish football is shaken after the accusation of David Aganzo, president of the AFE. The MARCA newspaper has had access to an email sent by Antonio Saiz Checa, director of Segunda B and Tercera, in which he accuses David Aganzo and Diego RIvas of briberySaiz himself also blames himself for the same act and claims to have been forced by Aganzo himself.

05/12/2020

Act at 12:12

CEST

Antonio Tuachi

Attached in the email is a letter in which he confesses everything that happened: “(…) President Don David Aganzo, making use of his hierarchical superiority forced me through different pressures to collaborate in illegally obtaining certain economic documentation from the Futbolistas On union. The president of the AFE wanted to demonstrate that Futbolistas On was being financed by the Liga de Fútbol Profesional (LFP). This documentation would have been obtained by paying a public official of 3,000 euros, amount contributed by some members of the Board of Directors and workers of AFE and, of course, with the financial contribution of Don David Aganzo and Don Diego Rivas. (…)

As a consequence of the management that Don David Aganzo and his most trusted team were carrying out, I participated in the censure motion that was launched in early August of last year. I was fired on August 12. The 15th of August, Against my will and using coercion, Don David Aganzo personally recorded a video for me and forced me to post it on my social networks if I wanted to avoid future problems and get my job back. He forced me to say the textual words that he was indicating and writing me down, supporting his management even knowing that I did not share them. (…)

I was subjected to both emotional and professional blackmail since it was the way in which he hired me again. (…) I know that the work I have done has meant that I am a person respected and loved by soccer players, giving myself body and soul to my work tirelessly from the first day I stepped on our beloved Association, as well as by my colleagues from AFE, therefore still I regret more of my acts I know that I am going to disappoint and disappoint them, but I hope they can forgive me and understand that there are times when mistakes are made to protect the family. (…)

I want to convey to you that all these facts have already been brought to justice, since I could not continue with this enormous burden. I have taken this step with the support of my family, to whom I have had to explain my mistakes and have shown me their full support, (…) “

This letter was addressed to twelve executives of the AFE, including the president. It is also held by the Valencia Prosecutor’s Office. Spanish sports see how these serious accusations surround the AFE president himself and if everything is confirmed it will be one of the biggest scandals in national football in years.

.