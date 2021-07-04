David achieves another victory for the ‘clan’ Schumacher

07/04/2021

On at 13:58 CEST

David schumacher he won the second race of the F3 in Austria, within the framework of the F1 Grand Prix. The 19-year-old German Team Trident rider prevailed after dominating from start to finish and took his first pre-series win. Ralf’s son, Mick’s cousin, and Michael’s nephew, The young German driver thus becomes the fourth Schumacher to add to the family’s record of victories.

Schumacher took the podium escorted by the Danish Frederick Vesti and the provisional leader of the championship, Dennis Hauger of Norway. Stanek was fourth, with Edgar fifth and Arthur Leclerc sixth in a good comeback on their part. Jack Doohan finally had to settle for seventh place. The points were completed by Enzo Fittipaldi, Olli Caldwell and Jonathan Hoggard after finishing eighth, ninth and tenth respectively. Without a doubt, a classification plagued with illustrious surnames.

This Sunday, In the third and last race of the weekend, the victory was for the Danish Vesti, who has perfectly controlled the leader Hauger to add his first victory of the year. The Norwegian finished second and Olli Cadwell , his partner in Prema, has completed the podium in Austria, while David schumacher it has not been able to happen of 12ª final position.