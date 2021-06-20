Davey Grant issues statement after loss to Chito Vera

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JUNE 19: (LR) Marlon Vera of Ecuador punches Davey Grant of England in a bantamweight bout during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on June 19, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger / Zuffa LLC)

Davey Grant has issued a statement from the hospital following his epic rematch with Marlon Vera at tonight’s UFC Vegas 29 event.

Grant (13-4 MMA) and Vera (17-7-1 MMA) met for the second time last Saturday in Nevada, after ‘Chito’ earned a unanimous decision victory in their first match in February 2016.

Notice

Davey Grant had arrived at the UFC Vegas 29 event on Saturday sporting a three-fight win streak, which includes back-to-back knockout wins over Jonathon Martinez and Martin Day.

For its part, Marlon Vera was looking to bounce back after suffering a unanimous decision loss to MMA legend José Aldo in his most recent appearance in the octagon. Prior to that loss, “Chito” had scored a first-round TKO victory over Sean O’Malley at UFC 252.

Saturday’s UFC Vegas 29 bantamweight rematch turned out to be a thrilling back-and-forth match. Davey Grant was able to get off to a quick start in the first few minutes, but Marlon Vera recovered very well with some elbows and foot punches. After three rounds of sensational action, «Chito» again emerged victorious by a unanimous decision of the judges present (29-27, 29-28, 30-26).

The silver lining for Davey Grant was that his rematch with Marlon Vera received “fight of the night” honors from promotion officers. The British fighter took to social media shortly after UFC Vegas 29, where he issued the following statement.

Still smiling. Hats off to Chito for a great fight. I thought it was very close, but I have no regrets, I left everything there and was absolutely discouraged that I did not get the victory. I have recovered, I have spent a lot of time with the family and I have returned to the gym. Thank you all very much for your constant support., it means a lot to me”.

Advertisement