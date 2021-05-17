Dave Roberts revealed how serious Corey Seager’s injury is

Los Angeles manager Dodgers, Dave Roberts, said how serious injury can be to Corey seager on the MLB 2021.

The main thing is that Corey seager He already has a cast on his right hand and began his rehabilitation on Sunday.

Normally a cast lasts 21 days depending on the severity of the fracture, that is equivalent to almost a month off the field plus the time it will last in recovery and it is very difficult that you will not have setbacks when performing movements again.

Dave Roberts acknowledged that he will be out for a considerable time and that it is something very regrettable, also, for the moment he is going to try it with Gavin Lux in the MLB.

“I think we’re all concerned about him and the extent of the injury, obviously you don’t want to lose any player for an extended period of time. I think it was more the thought of him and what is going to happen, but as far as moving forward, we have to do it, and we did it tonight and a lot of good things came out of tonight. ” Roberts said.

