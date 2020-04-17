Dave Meltzer won’t score WWE Wrestlemania 36 bouts

Wrestlemania 36 | For the first time in history, Dave Meltzer will not give scores to WWE Wrestlemania matches. The great event is left without qualifications for having been done without an audience and behind closed doors.

This is how Dave Meltzer himself explained it on his radio program:

During Wrestlemania 36 all the fighters worked hard and under circumstances that are not normal. It is very difficult to work in an empty arena. WWE is not made for wrestling in empty stadiums, as its style of work is based on fan scores. To qualify fights in empty and heavily edited arenas is ridiculous, and it is much more ridiculous to do it with combats that are not fights, they are movie scenes. They had the opportunity to eliminate mistakes, repeat movements and eliminate boring moments (something they should have done with Edge vs. Randy Orton). Some fighters would have caused good public reaction and other fights were edited making it impossible and very unfair to give a score. for this reason there are no scores for the Wrestlemania fights.

Those who did vote the score of the fights were the followers of the WON, who voted the match between Edge and Randy Orton as the worst fight of the night, followed by the Firefly Fun Party.

