Renowned professional wrestling journalist Dave Metlzer has revealed his qualifications for the WWE Backlash event and to the amazement of the fans, he declined to rate the fight between Edge and Randy Orton.

The main reason for his decision was the rumors that the combat was recorded and edited, for which reason, he ended up considering it as a “cinematographic fight”.

Dave Meltzer refuses to rate Randy Orton and Edge’s fight

Meltzer has been in the mouths of many critics and wrestling fans alike for the past few years, because of how “tough” he is in rating WWE content, and also how light he can be in assigning stars to Japanese wrestling. .

While Meltzer is respected in International Wrestling, we have to admit that his rating system is not everything and that for a new generation of fans, viewers and analysts, it has lost the value it previously had.

Although in Lucha Noticias we also qualify the combats of special events, we do not intend with the score to present a general decree, but to present our opinion and point of view regarding various factors of an encounter.

We should not take Dave Meltzer’s stars to heart, as there are countless battles that have gone down in history as the best of all time, despite the opinion of the journalist; An important example is the Shaw Michaels vs. Undertaker match at WrestleMania 25, which failed to achieve the highest star score.

Edge vs. Randy Orton will go down in history, perhaps not as the best fight, but it will surely continue in the memory of the fans and mean much more as the years go by. Without a doubt, it has been the perfect piece to consecrate these two fighters as WWE legends.

Join to Fight News! The best information on Wrestling, AEW and WWE in Spanish

Thanks for over a million and a half readers per month

The best way to enjoy our content is by following our source in Google News, to be aware of the latest updates, results, analysis and rumors of the National and International Free Struggle.

Share with us on our social networks Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. We try to answer all messages. Enjoy the best videos on our YouTube channel, with more than 40 thousand subscribers.