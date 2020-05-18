PEDRO G. BRICEÑO

The operations management of the Lions of the Chosen announced this Sunday the appointment of Dave Jauss as leader of that team for the 2020-21 campaign.

The announcement was made by the general manager of that franchise, José Gómez, after participating in a virtual conference with the journalist Ricardo Rodríguez, a member of the Escogido communication staff, and who expressed about the appointment of Jauss.

“He is an experienced manager, who gives us great balance, knows the League perfectly and will surely help us a lot in our plans that we have in search of achieving the crown in the coming tournament,” said Gómez, through the virtual platform. Instagram Live.

He argued that Jauss is the aggressive type of manager, with great knowledge of the game, he maintains a great atmosphere in the dugout and gives great balance to our young staff. He has shown his quality in the Dominican League ”, adds Gómez.

In the 1998-99 tournament, he led the Tigres del Licey to conquer the crown in Dominican baseball, after defeating the Lions 5-4. The previous year he had achieved the sub championship. On other occasions he has directed the blues themselves and also the Oriental Stars.

He was named leader of the year in the Dominican League in 1997-98 with the Licey and in 2012-13 with the Stars. For life, his record is 140-119. On three occasions he has exceeded 30 victories.

In the Major Leagues, he currently has worked since 2013 with the Pittsburgh Pirates, team of which he is coach of the bank. He has also worked with the Dodgers (2006-07); Orioles (2008-09) and Mets (2010).

Jauss is the fourth manager who is already appointed by the teams, joining Félix Fermín (Aguilas), Lino Rivera (Toros) and Luis Sojo (Licey). Only the Stars and Giants remain to name their managers.

